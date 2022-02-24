Songwriters To Protest At Spotify LA Office: ‘Music Creators’ Livelihoods Hang In The Balance’

(Hypebot) — Songwriter advocacy group The 100 Percenters is planning a peaceful protest in Los Angeles on Monday in support of better royalty rates for music creators from Spotify and other streaming platforms.

The songwriter’s group explains why they are organizing the Spotify protest:

“Songwriters are currently paid less than a penny per stream. This should be illegal. The majority of song streaming revenue (billions per year), goes to major labels and artists, while songwriters struggle to live.”

“Spotify is fighting a proposed 44% pay increase for songwriters at a Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) trial in April; a ruthless battleground, where many music creators’ livelihoods hang in the balance.”

Date: Monday, 2/28 Time: 12PM – 4PM PST

Location: Spotify US 9200 Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069

The group is also using the event as a fundraiser. You’ll find more info here.

