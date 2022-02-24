Artist Management Company, Why&How Launches New Philanthropic Effort – Why&How Impact

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Artist management and entertainment company, Why&How has launches a new philanthropic branch, Why&How Impact. With a focus on giving back, the new endeavor plans to pair each of its two dozen artists with an organization of their choosing, providing both monetary aid and volunteering time.

Spearheaded by Impact/Event Coordinator Mclane Rosen, Why&How Impact aims to place a new emphasis on giving back. The personalized approach to selecting organizations allows each artist to get involved with a cause they’re passionate about, with more charities to be announced in the coming months.

Current organizations involved with the initiative include Best Friends Animal Society, The Independence Fund, Nashville Humane Association, Hungry Heroes, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and No Kid Hungry, among others.

Per MusicRow, Why&How CEO and Founder Bruce Kalmick says:

“We have built a company with a passion for upholding three core values: family, faith, and philanthropy. The heart and soul behind this vision allows us to combine our resources and influence to help facilitate a wide variety of philanthropic endeavors for our clients. Just as we can’t preach about being family first and then miss a game, we wanted to realize our desire to give back and brought in Mclane to lead our new Impact division. We all have to find faith in something, and for us it is continuing to make a difference in lives across the world.”

In addition to the organizations paired with each artist, Why&How will choose a charity to focus on each year. For 2022, the company has selected No Kid Hungry, which works to end child hunger in America.

For more information on Why&How Impact or if you’re interested in donating, you can do so by clicking HERE.