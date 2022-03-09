Econoline Crush Guitarist David “Ziggy” Sigmund Has Died

CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – David “Ziggy” Sigmund, the Canadian guitarist best known for his work with the recently reunited Vancouver alternative band, Econoline Crush has died. News of Sigmund’s passing was posted via Econoline Crush’s social media accounts. His cause of death and age were not revealed.

David “Ziggy” Sigmund, my friend, partner, my brother in arms has crossed over. His sudden passing has taken all of us by surprise. He was a brilliant musician, creative genius, entertaining conversationalist, and the best hang. My life is forever changed. pic.twitter.com/oiBboDpuUw — Econoline Crush (@CrushEconoline) March 8, 2022

Sigmund began his musical career by joining the band Slow in the mid-80s. Finding a home through Vancouver’s Zulu Records, they released “I Broke the Circle” from their album Against the Glass in 1985, breaking up in 1987.

Sigmund went on to join alternative rock band Econoline Crush, first appearing on the band’s 1997 album The Devil You Know. The album achieved platinum status and increased the band’s exposure within the U.S. The single “All That You Are” had charted in both the U.S. (#18 on Billboard’s Hot Mainstream Rock chart) and Canada (#9 on RPM’s Alternative 30 chart). The band received a Juno nomination in 1998 and performed live at the ceremony.

In the middle of 2002, the band decided to enter an extended hiatus with Sigmund embarking on a solo career and relocating to California. Econoline Crush reformed in late 2006 but without Sigmund. After an album release and touring stints with Three Days Grace, 3 Doors Down, and Seether, Sigmund re-joined the band in 2010.

In August 2020, Econoline Crush announced they had re-recorded their 2008 album, Get Out of The Way, to launch their new record deal with Amalien Records.