Women in Music Canada Launches First Canadian Database for Women and Underrepresented Gender Identifying People

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Women in Music Canada (WIMC) launches the first Canadian music industry database for women and underrepresented gender identifying people. Last year, WIMC ordered a study to show the effects of increased gender diversity on corporate performance. Alongside PwC Canada, and funded by FACTOR, the Government of Canada and Ontario Creates’ Business Intelligence Program (BIP), it was determined that with just a 10% increase in gender diversity, there was potential for an 18% increase in revenue per employee.

The latest study also showed that the top three barriers for women-identifying, non-binary, gender fluid and gender diverse people in the music industry are lack of access to mentors, lack of gender balance in senior management, and lack of overall balance in the workplace. This information has propelled the creation and launch of The Women in Music Canada Directory.

The directory, now up and running at Womeninmusic.ca, will address the industry’s need of sourcing gender diverse talent by creating a central place for those seeking performers, industry team, suppliers, speaking and panel programming, as well as employment vacancies and board positions. The directory will encourage participants to upload their personal and professional details, representing a variety of fields to showcase individuals’ skills, talents, and accomplishments. All information will be self-administered: it’s up to each user, to share as much or as little about themselves as they’re comfortable with. The directory will connect participants through direct messaging options and will provide a mechanism for the Canadian music industry to easily empower female and underrepresented gender identifying talent for opportunities that arise.

Women in Music Canada is a registered non-profit organization and one of the largest music industry associations in Canada, with over 2,000 members nationally. The Women in Music Canada directory is a legacy project that has created the ultimate resources for supporting the advancement of women, female identifying and non-binary individuals in the Canadian music industry. The database is the concept of award-winning multi-platinum artists Tegan and Sara, who found it challenging to find women and gender diverse individuals to work with themselves.

No excuses, just equality.