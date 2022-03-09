Sound Mind Live Announces 4th Annual Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Sound Mind Live announces the 4th Annual Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health, presented this year at NYC’s famed Central Park on May 21. The festival is set to be hosted by comedian Gina Brillon and will stream live on TikTok.

This year, the Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health focuses on the mental health impact of COVID-19 and the support needed to address the healing process—including information on mental health resources, suicide prevention, and best practices for self-care. It also allows the festival’s performers to share their personal stories about their mental health struggles and empower others.

With the establishment of the nationwide 988 mental health crisis number this July, the need for this festival is even greater. Improved crisis response services are urgently needed across the country, and the event hopes to energize the public to take action with local politicians to improve the inadequate system in place.

Kicking off Central Park’s programming, the Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health is part of a push to welcome citizens back to New York City and find healing since the pandemic. The festival’s ticket sales will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Health of New York City.

This year will feature performances by Cold War Kids, Big Boi, American Authors, KAMAUU, Wrabel, and Allison Russell. Past performers include All Time Low, Ian Sweet, Fitz and the Tantrums, Lovelytheband, and Charlotte Lawrence, among others.