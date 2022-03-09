Eminem In the History Books as Most-Certified Artist for Singles in RIAA Gold and Platinum History

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) presented Mr. Marshall Mathers, otherwise known as Eminem, with his third Diamond album on Tuesday (March 8). The Detroit rapper is now the number-one awarded musician for singles in the RIAA’s 64-year history. The self-proclaimed “Rap God” can now add diamond king to his resume.

Due to 73.5 million new certifications, the Oscar winner’s career has now spawned 227.5 million certs, which consist of 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, as reported by the RIAA. Eminem is now one of only seven artists with three or more Diamond-certified albums for sales of at least 10 million units in the U.S. He joins the esteemed company of Garth Brooks with 9, Led Zeppelin with 5, and the Eagles, Shania Twain, and Whitney Houston with 3 each.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last 20 years,” RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever.” Eminem, hot off his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show may have set himself up for a career resurgence as Gen Z gains exposure to his music.

“My Name Is”, MTV’s Total Request Live with Carson Daly anthem was released off the EP The Real Slim Shady in 1999. In 2000, he followed up with The Marshall Mathers LP, giving us “The Real Slim Shady” and fan-favorite, “Stan”. “The Real Slim Shady” was certified 7 million units sold, while “Stan” hit 4 million.

The Marshall Mathers LP began a series of nine consecutive albums to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Eminem Show (2002) is his best-selling disc at 12 million units, per RIAA. His other Diamond-certified sets are The Marshall Mathers LP (11 million) and the 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits (10 million).

He can place that diamond plaque right next to his Oscar trophy, won for Best Original Song – “Lose Yourself”, from the 2022 film 8 Mile, in which he also starred. It was the first hip-hop track to win an Academy Award. “Lose Yourself” has been certified 13-times platinum; tying with his Rihanna collaboration, “Love the Way You Lie”, followed by his recovery lovesong, “Not Afraid” at 11 million.