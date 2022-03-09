Industry Veteran Doug Isaac Launches Personal Tour Security Branch – EXI Protective Services

PARKLAND, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Doug Isaac has worn many hats in the music industry throughout his 30-year career – agent, promoter, venue operator, and manager to name just a few. He’s added one more fedora to his collection – personal tour security.

Isaac has worn all these hats to stay relevant in the ever-changing, sometimes volatile, and dynamic music industry. The personal security arm of Entertainment Express (EXI) was born after a senseless mass killing at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL (where EXI is headquartered). “I felt that I could successfully utilize all my experience and talents to bring a new level of personal security to touring artists, as well as all industry personnel,” he revealed in a statement.

Isaac, who is the stepson of actor/comedian Art Carney (The Honeymooners) brings with him experience in a multitude of areas and is more than familiar with the industry and how it operates. Some of his achievements include signing Meat Loaf to ICM before the release of Bat Out of Hell, the discovery of guitar phenom Joe Bonamassa, producing the Super Bowl Concert Series from 1993-2005, stints with SFX Touring, Jack Utsick Presents, and successfully producing “Chicago’s Greatest Night of Comedy” for 13 years with guests such as Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, and Cheech & Chong, among others.

All of the above provided the perfect roadmap for providing personal security, with that branch of EXI launched just four short years ago. Not to mention, the direct contact with most promoters, venues, managers, and agents as his core business is still to promote, consult and book artists both on the regional and national levels. It is worth noting that only six months after the release of the blockbuster movie, Mrs. Doubtfire, Isaac was able to book Robin Williams for the Super Bowl Concert Series, marking his first live performance in 13 years.

EXI Protective Services has served clients such as the Miami Dade School System, Miramar Amphitheater, Trulieve Medical Marijuana branches, and now comedian Katt Williams. Isaac was hired to provide personal and tour security this past fall for Williams’ World War IIII tour. “We have received an overwhelming response from venues, industry personnel, and artists alike regarding our protective services division,” Isaac continued referencing Williams specifically, “I am ever so grateful for his friendship and support in this new endeavor. It is most uncommon in these times for artists to show this kind of loyalty, friendship, and support. I am truly a lucky man!”

Contributing his love of the entertainment industry and working with comedians in particular to Carney’s influence, Isaac shows no signs of slowing down. In an industry filled with rabid fans and stalkers, along with the state of the world at the moment, protecting those who spend their lives entertaining us doesn’t seem like such a bad gig.

Katt Williams Tour Itinerary:

MAR 11 – Mobile Civic Center Arena – Mobile, AL

MAR 12 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN

MAR 18 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

MAR 19 – Freeman Coliseum – San Antonio, TX

MAR 25 – Watsco Center/University of Miami – Coral Gables, FL

APR 8 – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

APR 9 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Greensboro, NC

APR 15 – Total Mortgage Arena – Bridgeport, CT

APR 22 – Milwaukee Panther Arena – Milwaukee, WI

APR 23 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

APR 29 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

APR 30 – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center – Huntsville, AL

MAY 6 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

MAY 7 – Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH

NOV 19 – Blue Cross Arena – Rochester, NY