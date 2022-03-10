Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation and Tractor Supply Co. Donate Over $250,000 to Animal Shelters

BRENTWOOD, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation and Tractor Supply Company have teamed up to donate more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the U.S. Through Lambert’s Mutts Across America program, the organizations issued a surprise $5,000 donation to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state, including Washington DC, as well as a “Wildcard” pick.
“With over 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the US, and so many deserving of support, selecting just one in each state is always the biggest challenge,” said Bev Lambert, Lambert’s mother and co-founder of MuttNation, who conceived Mutts Across America eight years ago.
“Mutts Across America was MuttNation’s very first signature program. It lets us recognize the great work done by so many dedicated people helping shelter pets across the country,” added Lambert.
MuttNation conducts countless hours of research before selecting the winning nonprofits. Organizations do not apply to participate and receive no advance notice of the award.
In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products and On The Farm pet food and treats. A percentage of all sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets.
The 2022 Mutts Across America grant recipients are:
Haven No Kill Animal Shelter- Alabama
Bethel Friends of Canines- Alaska
ArkanPaws Animal Rescue- Arkansas
Almost There- A Mom & Pups Rescue- Arizona
Rescue Ranch Adoption Ctr.- California
MAMACO Rescue- Moms& Mutts Core Rescue- Colorado
Looking Glass Animal Rescue- Connecticut
It Takes A Village Animal Rescue- Delaware
HALO No Kill Rescue Shelter- Florida
City Dogs & City Kitties- District of Columbia
Releash Atlanta- Georgia
KARES-Hohala Animal Relo/Educ. Services- Hawaii
PAWS of Teton Valley- Idaho
ARF-Animal Rescue Foundation- Illinois
Tails & Trails Rescue- Indiana
Forever Home Dog Rescue- Iowa
PALS (Proud Animal Lovers Shelter)- Kansas
KY Equine Adoption Center- Kentucky
Louisiana Baby Mommas- Louisiana
PPR- Passion for Pets Rescue- Maine
Rescue Angels of Southern Maryland- Maryland
Animal Rescue Front- Massachusetts
Last Day Dog Rescue- Michigan
Pet Haven- Minnesota
Tired Dog Rescue- Mississippi
Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage- Missouri
Beartooth Humane Alliance- Montana
Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Res.- Nebraska
Animal Rescue Relay- Nevada
Sato Heart Rescue- New Hampshire
Fur Friends in Need- New Jersey
Paws & Stripes- New Mexico
Almost Home Animal Rescue & Adoption- New York
Family Addition Dog Rescue- North Carolina
Souris Valley Animal Shelter- North Dakota
SAM- Save a Mom Pregnant Dog Rescue- Ohio
Animal Rescue League of Okemah-ARLO- Oklahoma
Dogs For Better Lives- Oregon
Lifesavers Animal Rescue- Pennsylvania
Almost Home Rescue- Rhode Island
Healing Species- South Carolina
Aberdeen Area Humane Society- South Dakota
Halfway Home Animal Rescue- Tennessee
Austin Humane Society- Texas
Ruff Patch Rescue- Utah
Potter’s Angels Rescue- Vermont
Their Voice Rescue- Virginia
Concern for Animals- Washington
Hampshire County Pet Adoption Program- West Virginia
Woof Gang Rescue- Wisconsin
Animal Adoption Center- Wyoming
4 Corners Wolf Dog Rescue Sanctuary- WILDCARD (NM)