Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation and Tractor Supply Co. Donate Over $250,000 to Animal Shelters

BRENTWOOD, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation and Tractor Supply Company have teamed up to donate more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the U.S. Through Lambert’s Mutts Across America program, the organizations issued a surprise $5,000 donation to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state, including Washington DC, as well as a “Wildcard” pick.

“With over 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the US, and so many deserving of support, selecting just one in each state is always the biggest challenge,” said Bev Lambert, Lambert’s mother and co-founder of MuttNation, who conceived Mutts Across America eight years ago.

“Mutts Across America was MuttNation’s very first signature program. It lets us recognize the great work done by so many dedicated people helping shelter pets across the country,” added Lambert.

MuttNation conducts countless hours of research before selecting the winning nonprofits. Organizations do not apply to participate and receive no advance notice of the award.

In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products and On The Farm pet food and treats. A percentage of all sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets.

The 2022 Mutts Across America grant recipients are:

Haven No Kill Animal Shelter- Alabama

Bethel Friends of Canines- Alaska

ArkanPaws Animal Rescue- Arkansas

Almost There- A Mom & Pups Rescue- Arizona

Rescue Ranch Adoption Ctr.- California

MAMACO Rescue- Moms& Mutts Core Rescue- Colorado

Looking Glass Animal Rescue- Connecticut

It Takes A Village Animal Rescue- Delaware

HALO No Kill Rescue Shelter- Florida

City Dogs & City Kitties- District of Columbia

Releash Atlanta- Georgia

KARES-Hohala Animal Relo/Educ. Services- Hawaii

PAWS of Teton Valley- Idaho

ARF-Animal Rescue Foundation- Illinois

Tails & Trails Rescue- Indiana

Forever Home Dog Rescue- Iowa

PALS (Proud Animal Lovers Shelter)- Kansas

KY Equine Adoption Center- Kentucky

Louisiana Baby Mommas- Louisiana

PPR- Passion for Pets Rescue- Maine

Rescue Angels of Southern Maryland- Maryland

Animal Rescue Front- Massachusetts

Last Day Dog Rescue- Michigan

Pet Haven- Minnesota

Tired Dog Rescue- Mississippi

Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage- Missouri

Beartooth Humane Alliance- Montana

Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Res.- Nebraska

Animal Rescue Relay- Nevada

Sato Heart Rescue- New Hampshire

Fur Friends in Need- New Jersey

Paws & Stripes- New Mexico

Almost Home Animal Rescue & Adoption- New York

Family Addition Dog Rescue- North Carolina

Souris Valley Animal Shelter- North Dakota

SAM- Save a Mom Pregnant Dog Rescue- Ohio

Animal Rescue League of Okemah-ARLO- Oklahoma

Dogs For Better Lives- Oregon

Lifesavers Animal Rescue- Pennsylvania

Almost Home Rescue- Rhode Island

Healing Species- South Carolina

Aberdeen Area Humane Society- South Dakota

Halfway Home Animal Rescue- Tennessee

Austin Humane Society- Texas

Ruff Patch Rescue- Utah

Potter’s Angels Rescue- Vermont

Their Voice Rescue- Virginia

Concern for Animals- Washington

Hampshire County Pet Adoption Program- West Virginia

Woof Gang Rescue- Wisconsin

Animal Adoption Center- Wyoming

4 Corners Wolf Dog Rescue Sanctuary- WILDCARD (NM)