Mohegan Sun Arena Looks to Take Home Its Eighth Academy of Country Music Award

UNCASVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards released the Industry and Studio Recording Award nominees with Mohegan Sun Arena snagging a nomination under “Casino of the Year – Arena”, one of four up for the prestigious honor.

Mohegan Sun’s Corporate Entertainment office headquartered in Uncasville, CT, has become one of the biggest producers of live headline entertainment in the casino industry. With properties throughout the U.S. and Canada, and soon a worldwide presence in Korea, it may propel them to be the biggest.

Headed by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s (MGE) Corporate Worldwide President, Tom Cantone, and a seasoned staff, Mohegan Sun Arena has become one of the “go-to” venues for national tours. With over 12,000 entertainment events alongside a multitude of sports programming produced since its opening, Mohegan Sun Arena continues to be the anchor of its success. If they take home the award for Arena of the Year, it would be ACM trophy number 8 for the team and the 17th national award for the 10,000-seat arena. Mohegan Sun last took home the award in 2019, its last year of eligibility since winners from previous years are not considered for consecutive nominations.

The award is presented to an outstanding arena within a casino and selected by a professional panel of judges. To be eligible for the award, casino arenas must have bought or promoted at least four country music concerts during the year, be in good standing with all agents, and help promote country ticket sales.

“It’s always an honor and of course a tribute to our world-class venue and team to be included, especially last year as we reimagined our venue to stay open with sports and entertainment programming throughout the pandemic,” said Tom Cantone.

With one of the most successful years in its history, including being named Innovator of the Year by CelebrityAccess, Mohegan Sun Arena drew more than 450,000 people in 2021, making it the top casino venue in the world despite being open for less than half the year.

Mohegan Sun Arena hosted Lady A – who was nominated for Group of the Year at this year’s award ceremony – to launch their first full-capacity national tour since re-opening for live entertainment in late July 2021. Since then, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, and Chris Young also performed to sold-out crowds. Chris Young, who made his Mohegan Sun debut in December, received seven ACM nominations, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Three of his nominations were shared with country superstar Kane Brown for their song “Famous Friends.”

Kane Brown and Walker Hayes, who will be performing back-to-back shows at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 4th-5th, combined for eight nominations at this year’s awards. Hayes, who will be opening for Brown alongside Raelynn, received five nominations as a first-time nominee, including New Male Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. The June 5 show was added by popular demand after the first show sold-out on the first day of ticket sales.

The winners will be announced at the ACM’s 15th annual Industry Honors ceremony this fall. The full list of Industry and Studio Recording ACM nominees is below.

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Promoter of the Year

Aaron Spalding

Adam Weiser

Bradley Jordan

Brian O’Connell

Ed Warm

Don Romeo

Talent Buyer of the Year

Brent Fedrizzi

Michelle Romeo

RJ Romeo

Shawn Radley

Todd Boltin

Casino of the Year – Theater

Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Choctaw Casino – Durant, Okla.

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, S.D.

Resorts World – Las Vegas, Nev.

Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Casino of theYear – Arena

Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, N.J.

Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, Nev.

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Conn.

Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minn.

Festival of the Year

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Country Thunder – Florence, Ariz.

Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, Mich.

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, Ill.

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Ala.

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, Calif.

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.

San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Tex.

Club of the Year

Basement East – Nashville, Tenn.

Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Tex.

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, Okla.

Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia Theatre – Athens, Ga.

Theater of the Year

American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Penn.

Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Ind.

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Fla.

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tenn.

Outdoor Venue of the Year

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Fla.

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, Ala.

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

Producer of the Year

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

Audio engineer of the year

Brandon Bell

Jim Cooley

Gena Johnson

Jason Hall

Vance Powell

Bass player of the year

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Viktor Krauss

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Glenn Worf

Drummer of the year

Chad Cromwell

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

Acoustic guitar player of the year

Dave Cobb

Todd Lombardo

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Charlie Worsham

Piano/keyboards player of the year

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Benmont Tench

Electric guitar player of the year

Tom Bukovac

Dan Dugmore

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells