TikTok Launches An In-House Music Marketing And Distribution Services

(CelebrityAccess) — Shortform viral video platform TikTok has officially moved into music distribution with the launch of music marketing and distribution platform SoundOne.

The new platform allows artists to upload their music directly to TikTok and begin earning royalties when that music is used in TikTok videos. When it is used, SoundOn will pay music creators 100% of royalties for the first year and then take a ten percent cut after that.

In exchange, SoundOn offers a range of promotional tools and support, including audience insight data and development, as well as guidance from a dedicated SoundOn artist team, access to TikTok’s song tab where music is linked on profile pages and promotional support through creator marketing on the TikTok platform.

SoundOn can also distribute to other music platforms, allowing artists to extend the reach of their music to other streaming services.

The new program has already successfully completed a beta period in the U.S. and has now officially launched in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, and Indonesia.

“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career. Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry,” said Ole Obermann.

This isn’t the first time a major music streaming platform has tried to do an end run on labels by striking deals directly with artists. Spotify experimented with offering advances and generous terms for artists in exchange for directly licensing music to the platform.

However, the music streamer quickly found itself facing pushback from major labels, who signaled that direct licensing deals may complicate future licensing negotiations to secure content from major label partners.