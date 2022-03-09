My Chemical Romance Expand Their North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful return to the stage in 2020, emo icons My Chemical Romance announced the addition of a new round of dates to their existing tour.
The 14 newly added shows include performances in 10 new markets, along with additional shows at previously announced stops, including at Brookyln’s Barclays Center, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, TD Garden in Boston and a 5th show at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 17th.
The North American tour concludes with three days of performances as part of Live Nation’s new Las Vegas-based emo festival When We Were Young on October 22, 23, and 29.
For the tour, MCR will be joined by an extensive list of support artists that includes Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code, who will perform at various dates on the tour.
The band’s U.S. tour segment will begin after MCR wraps their European tour leg with a performance at Kunstrasen Bonn in Bonn, Germany, on June 21st.
Tickets for new shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11th, starting at 12PM local time.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Aug 20th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Aug 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug 23rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Aug 26th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Aug 27th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Aug 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug 30th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Sept 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept 2nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sept 4th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept 5th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept 7th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept 8th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept 10th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept 11th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept 13th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sept 15th – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sept 16th – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
Sept 20th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept 21st – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept 23rd – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
Sept 24th – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Sept 27th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept 28th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept 30th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct 2nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center
Oct 3rd – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Oct 5th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct 7th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Oct 8th – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Oct 11th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 14th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 15th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
Oct 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
Oct 29th – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young