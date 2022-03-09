My Chemical Romance Expand Their North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful return to the stage in 2020, emo icons My Chemical Romance announced the addition of a new round of dates to their existing tour.

The 14 newly added shows include performances in 10 new markets, along with additional shows at previously announced stops, including at Brookyln’s Barclays Center, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, TD Garden in Boston and a 5th show at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 17th.

The North American tour concludes with three days of performances as part of Live Nation’s new Las Vegas-based emo festival When We Were Young on October 22, 23, and 29.

For the tour, MCR will be joined by an extensive list of support artists that includes Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code, who will perform at various dates on the tour.

The band’s U.S. tour segment will begin after MCR wraps their European tour leg with a performance at Kunstrasen Bonn in Bonn, Germany, on June 21st.

Tickets for new shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11th, starting at 12PM local time.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Aug 20th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Aug 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug 23rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 26th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Aug 27th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Aug 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 30th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sept 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 2nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sept 4th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept 5th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept 7th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept 8th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept 10th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept 11th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept 13th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sept 15th – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept 16th – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Sept 20th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept 21st – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept 23rd – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

Sept 24th – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sept 27th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept 28th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept 30th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct 2nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Oct 3rd – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct 5th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct 7th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct 8th – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 11th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 14th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 15th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Oct 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Oct 29th – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young