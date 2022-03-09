The Full Schedule Announced For ILMC 34

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for ILMC 34, the exclusive invite-only conference focused on the live entertainment industry, announced the full slate of programming for the event’s 2022 return to in-person.

Topics that will be considered at this year’s ILMC include the impacts of world events such as Brexit, climate change, diversity and COVID-19, as well as more industry-centric subjects such as mental health, ticketing, and live streaming.

Highlights for 2022 include an exploration of the post-pandemic business with Phil Bowdery (Live Nation) and Maria May (CAA); a conversation on the challenges of reopening venues and encouraging fans back, with Marie Lindqvist (ASM Global) and Olivier Toth (Rockhal/EAA); and an examination of cross-European borders one year on from Brexit chaired by James Wright (UTA).

This year’s event will also see the return of ILMC’s popular Dragons’ Den sessions, featuring industry vets Alex Hardee (Paradigm), John Giddings (Solo), Barry Dickins (ITB) and Leon Ramakers (Mojo).

“No matter where you are in the world, the live music industry is contending with more than ever. That’s why this year’s ILMC programme is probably the most packed and varied we’ve ever put together – and why this year’s conference is a must attend event for all those working in our sector. It’ll be great to see everyone in person for the first time in a long time. There’s going to be plenty to talk about,” said ILMC head Greg Parmley.

Several additional keynotes will be announced in the lead up to the event, which takes place at London’s Royal Garden Hotel from April 26-29.

While the event invite-only, ILMC is partnering with ASM Global for the Alia Dann Swift Bursary, which will provide complimentary conference passes for up to 30 young up-and-coming professionals this year.

The program is named after Alia Dann Swift, ILMC’s longtime producer who passed away in 2017 after a short illness. Alia was instrumental in both bringing talent into the industry and supporting and encouraging new ILMC members.

For 2022, ILMC will also host a full day of panels, workshops, and presentations on the environment and event sustainability during The Green Events & Innovations conference (GEI).

This year, GEI takes place within ILMC itself, making it free to all delegates. The full program for GEI will be announced in the coming days.

Full information about the conference including schedule, events and partners is at 34.ilmc.com.