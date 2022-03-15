The Songwriters Hall of Fame Adds The Bill Withers Scholarship To Its Scholarship Program

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that the Bill Withers Scholarship will now be included in the organization’s existing scholarship program.

The scholarships are presented prior to the SHOF’s June 16th Annual Induction & Awards Gala, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis New York.

According to a press statement, the scholarship will be granted to a songwriter whose work reflects the character of Withers own songwriting.

Withers, who was inducted into the SHOF in 2005 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, was known for hits such as “Ain’t No Sunshine” (1971), “Grandma’s Hands” (1971), “Use Me” (1972), “Lean on Me” (1972), “Lovely Day” (1977) and “Just the Two of Us,” among others.

Withers died in 2020 from cardiac complications.