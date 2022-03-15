Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Becomes The First Comedian To Sell Out A Show At Dodger Stadium In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has made history at Dodger Stadium as he is lined up to become the first comedian to headline a fully sold-out show at the famed venue.

The stadium, with a capacity of 56,000 fans, is one of the largest in the country and has fully sold out ahead of Iglesias’s scheduled performance on May 7th.

With his sell-out of the stadium, Iglesias joins the ranks of a small but select group of celebrities and entertainers who have filled the stadium to capacity, including Elton John, The Pope, Madonna and Elvis Presley.

The show, part of the “Netflix is a Joke” comedy festival, will be recorded live and presented as Iglesias’s third comedy special which is due on Netflix later this year.

The festival features a massive lineup of comedians who are scheduled to perform more than 100 shows at more than 25 venues across Los Angeles over an 11-day period.

Other participating comedians include Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, and Kevin Hart, among others.