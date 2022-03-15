The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Expands To Calgary For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut in Edmonton 2021, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival announced plans to expand in 2022 with an additional event in Calgary.

Set for June 24-26, the Calgary edition of the festival will feature headlining comedians Bill Burr and David Spade performing at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack. The festival’s return to Edmonton is scheduled for August 12-14 with a lineup that includes Amy Schumer, and a live recording of the Stiff Socks Podcast featuring guest Pete Davidson at Prince’s Island Park.

The festivals are produced by the independent Canadian and American entertainment company, Trixstar Entertainment.

“We started this festival series out of a desire to safely bring people together again and also support the community we call home,” Trixstar founder Mike Anderson said in a release. “By partnering with local organizations and working with Alberta Health, the festival is a testament to the resilience in this industry and our province. We are so excited to be able to expand this event and bring it to Calgary, creating even more opportunity for collaboration — and of course, the chance to laugh.”

Additionally, $2 dollars from each ticket sold to the two festivals will go to support the mission of local community organizations, including Edmonton’s Boyle Street Community Services to assist in their work of serving the community’s vulnerable, and the Kinkonauts Scholarship Program in Edmonton.

“As performers and lovers of live comedy in Calgary, The Kinkonauts are honored to be partnering with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. Over the past few years it has been more important than ever to strengthen our community connections and keep the laughter going. The donation to our scholarship program

allows us to eliminate barriers and to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities. It also allows us to showcase diverse stories that are more reflective of our city as a whole, in our classes, on our stage, and among our instructors, coaches, and leaders.”