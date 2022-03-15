Muserk Strikes A Deal With South Korean Copyright Society KOMCA

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Music rights management company Muserk announced it has struck a partnership with South Korea’s music copyright society, KOMCA.

The agreement will allow Muserk to collect mechanical royalties on behalf of KOMCA for all digital platforms in the US.

The deal follows a similar agreement reached with JASRAC, Japan’s largest musical copyright administration society, a conglomerate of Southeast Asia’s six largest musical copyright administration societies including COMPASS (Singapore), FILSCAP (Philippines), MCT (Thailand), MACP (Malaysia), VCPMC (Vietnam) and WAMI (Indonesia) as well as latest IPRS of India.

“Muserk has proven its outstanding collection capabilities through a number of partnerships with major musical rights societies. Through this partnership, KOMCA expects stable collection of mechanical rights in the U.S. territory and hopes to strengthen strategically cooperative relationship to protect Korean musical works as the royalty pools for digital exploitations increase every year,” said Chairman of KOMCA, Mr. Ga Yeoul Chu.

“We are thrilled to further extend our partnerships in the APAC region by working with KOMCA. All our Asian partners, including KOMCA, have been keen to protect and collect for their members’ rights the best way possible. Our success comes from word of mouth, so I am of course proud of the Muserk team and their track record of delivering on all parameters,” said Paul Goldman, CEO, Muserk.