Madeleine Peyroux And Shirley Collins To Keynote The 2022 Folk Alliance International Conference

KANSAS CITY, MO (CelebrityAccess) — The Folk Alliance announced that jazz and blues legend Madeleine Peyroux and folk icon Shirley Collins will keynote the 2022 Folk Alliance International Conference.

Set for May 18-22 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, the Folk Alliance International Conference will take place as a hybrid event this year, with both in-person and online options to attend.

Madeleine’s keynote will be presented in-person at the conference with livestreaming enabled for virtual attendees.

For her keynote, Collins will be interviewed by journalist Will Hodgkinson of The Times, presented by Horizons UK, with the discussion hosted online for virtual viewers and streamed at the conference for in-person attendees.

“Regarding music preservation, migration, evolution, and authenticity, Shirley and Madeleine represent two different eras of deeply invested song collectors and interpreters who embody elements of our Living Traditions theme from two sides of an ocean,” said Aengus Finnan, Folk Alliance Executive Director.

Registration for the 2022 Folk Alliance International Conference is now open but in-person capacity for 2022 will be limited to just 2,000 attendees based on recommendations from public health experts.

Verification of a COVID-19 vaccination is required in order to attend the in-person conference.