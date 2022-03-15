Chris Rock Announces UK Dates For His Ego Death Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy winning comedian and actor Chris Rock is bringing his ‘Ego Death’ tour to the UK in 2022.

This will be Rock’s first U.K. tour in 5 years and he’s lined up to perform at Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and London, where he will perform at the national landmark Royal Albert Hall.

With a career that spans more than 3 decades, Rock has built a reputation for his stand-up comedy and his acting chops. He recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin” and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale starting on March 18th.

TOUR DATES:

Thu 12 May Royal Albert Hall, London

Fri 13 May Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 14 May First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sun 15 May AO Arena, Manchester