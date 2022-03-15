Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, And Lorde To Headline Life Is Beautiful 2022

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Life Is Beautiful festival dished the lineup for the event’s 2022 return with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, and Migos, among others.

The three-day festival is set to take over 18 blocks in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas from September 16 – 18, with ticket going on sale on March 18th.

“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”

Festival-goers will also have access to a full range of food offerings, original works from international artists, live comedy performances, and speeches and presentations from authors, experts, and more.

The full announced lineup:

Arctic Monkeys

Calvin Harris

Gorillaz

LORDE

Jack Harlow

KYGO

MIGOS

Cage The Elephant

Beach House

Gryffin

Dermot Kennedy

Jungle

Sylvan Esso

Oliver Tree

Marc Rebillet

Alison Wonderland

CHARLI XCX

Isaiah Rashad

Big Boi

Rico Nasty

Big Wild

Alessia Cara

Shaggy

Said The Sky

SG Lewis

COIN

R3HAB

Bob Moses

DABIN

Tai Verdes

Pussy Riot

Sonny Fodera

Grandson

Wet Leg

Elderbrook

JPEGMAFIA

Coi Leray

Jax Jones

Sam Fender

Young Nudy

Neil Frances

Amaarae

Cochise

Kenny Hoopla

Walker & Royce

Solardo

Kyle Watson

Phantoms

Mochakk

Omah Lay

Clinton Kane

Giolì & Assia

Alexander 23

Cassian

Palace

Claire Rosinkranz

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Blu DeTiger

Becky Hill

Valley

Ship Wrek

Lewis OfMan

Hope Tala

Midwxst

Perel

Ericdoa

Rochelle Jordan

MILD MINDS

Satin Jackets

Jerro

TIBASKO

Georgia

Lexi Jayde

Tre’ Amani

The Soul Juice Band

THE BLSSM