Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, And Lorde To Headline Life Is Beautiful 2022

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Life Is Beautiful festival dished the lineup for the event’s 2022 return with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, and Migos, among others.
The three-day festival is set to take over 18 blocks in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas from September 16 – 18, with ticket going on sale on March 18th.
“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”
Festival-goers will also have access to a full range of food offerings, original works from international artists, live comedy performances, and speeches and presentations from authors, experts, and more.
The full announced lineup:
Arctic Monkeys
Calvin Harris
Gorillaz
LORDE
Jack Harlow
KYGO
MIGOS
Cage The Elephant
Beach House
Gryffin
Dermot Kennedy
Jungle
Sylvan Esso
Oliver Tree
Marc Rebillet
Alison Wonderland
CHARLI XCX
Isaiah Rashad
Big Boi
Rico Nasty
Big Wild
Alessia Cara
Shaggy
Said The Sky
SG Lewis
COIN
R3HAB
Bob Moses
DABIN
Tai Verdes
Pussy Riot
Sonny Fodera
Grandson
Wet Leg
Elderbrook
JPEGMAFIA
Coi Leray
Jax Jones
Sam Fender
Young Nudy
Neil Frances
Amaarae
Cochise
Kenny Hoopla
Walker & Royce
Solardo
Kyle Watson
Phantoms
Mochakk
Omah Lay
Clinton Kane
Giolì & Assia
Alexander 23
Cassian
Palace
Claire Rosinkranz
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Blu DeTiger
Becky Hill
Valley
Ship Wrek
Lewis OfMan
Hope Tala
Midwxst
Perel
Ericdoa
Rochelle Jordan
MILD MINDS
Satin Jackets
Jerro
TIBASKO
Georgia
Lexi Jayde
Tre’ Amani
The Soul Juice Band
THE BLSSM