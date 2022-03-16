Oliver Niedermann Named CEO Of Swiss Ticketing Platform Ticketcorner AG

ZURICH, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — The board of directors of the CTS Eventim affiliated Ticketcorner AG announced the hire of Oliver Niedermann to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Swiss Ticketing Agency.

Niedermann will succeed Andreas Angehrn, who has led the company since 2010. Angehrn announced plans to exit the company after 12 years in the top leadership post to pursue new opportunities.

Before joining Ticketcorner, Niedermann spent the past decade as head of marketing at Raiffeisen Switzerland, while the bank transitioned to digital operations, becoming Switzerland’s third-largest bank in B2C and B2B business as well as in sponsoring and

loyalty management.

Before Raiffeisen Switzerland, Niedermann held numerous senior roles in marketing, events, ticketing, and sponsorships at sports and entertainment agencies such as SUI AG and iSe – Hospitality AG, which managed the FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

“We are pleased to have gained a highly qualified marketing and events expert in Oliver Niedermann, who will further expand Ticketcorner’s leading position. He brings with him the very best professional prerequisites to gain an even stronger foothold in the Swiss market and make our offer even more attractive to our customers. As CEO, Andreas not only enjoyed great success in positioning and developing Ticketcorner, he also brought significant impetus from Switzerland into our global group of companies with great innovative strength. We regret his decision to leave and would like to thank him for the excellent collaboration. We wish him all the best for his personal and professional future,” said CTS Eventim’s CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.

“I look back with joy and pride on the success story that we have been able to write with Ticketcorner since CTS EVENTIM and Ringier took over in 2010. Ticketcorner has tapped into new market segments during this time and offers event organizers, partners and ticket purchasers fully digitalised services at the cutting edge of technology. This was possible only thanks to the excellent collaboration with the Board of Directors, the Executive Board and the Ticketcorner team, for which I would like to express my heartfelt thanks,” added Niedermann.