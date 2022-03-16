CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival Announces The Lineup For Their 2022 Return

ROCHSTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is set to return after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus with a lineup that includes headliners Chris Botti, Robin Thicke, Wynonna Judd.

One of the largest jazz festivals in the U.S., the 2022 edition of the event will present 325 shows, including 130 free performances with more than 1750 artists at 20 different venues around Rochester.

For 2022, all headliner shows will take place outdoors, on two major outdoor stages, Midtown Stage at Parcel 5, which will host three free performances during each of the festival’s nine nights.

Additional performances will take place at Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Park, which will be home to two free shows nightly the final weekend June 24 and 25.

Headlining this year are Chris Botti, Devon Allman Project + special guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Samantha Fish “Allman Family Revival,” Tommy Emmanuel, Spyro Gyra, Robin Thicke, Sheila E., Booker T Presents: A Soul Stax Revue, New Power Generation, G Love & Special Sauce, The Bacon Brothers, and Wynonna Judd. All headliner shows are free this year and open to the public.

“It is with profound gratitude to all our patrons and sponsors that RIJF has been able to weather the past two years of the global pandemic,” said John Nugent, Producer, and Artistic Director. “It has been an extremely challenging period worldwide for all live event producers. We are beyond excited to bring the Rochester International Jazz Festival back to all of you as global health restrictions ease. From June 17-25, we will stage another amazingly diverse program for all patrons to enjoy in Downtown Rochester. We invite you all to downtown Rochester to enjoy the finest in creative improvised music, and never forget: ‘it’s not who you know, it’s who you don’t know.’”

“Along with the entire Rochester International Jazz Festival team, we’re incredibly proud to announce a lineup that cumulatively rivals any festival we have put together in our 19-year history,” said Marc Iacona, Producer and Executive Director. “We thank everyone for their unwavering support throughout this unprecedented time. Because of you, the Rochester International Jazz Festival continues to be one of our nation’s finest creative music festivals. We’ll see you on Jazz Street!

Other participating venues around Rochester include The Hyatt Regency Rochester Ballroom, Glory House International, Temple Theater, the Little Theatre and The Theater at Innovation Square (formerly Xerox Auditorium).

The full announced lineup for 2022.

3D Jazz Trio In The Spirit Of Ray Brown, Adam Melcho, All In Brass Band, Ana Egge, Andy McKee, Arturo O’farrill Quintet, Bad Sneakers, Big Lazy , Bill Frisell Trio, Bill Tiberio Group, Bob James Quartet, Bob Viavattne, Bobby Rush, Booker T Presents: A Soul Stax Revue, Brockport Big Band, Brubeck Brothers Celebrating Dave Brubeck’s Centennial, California Guitar Trio, Champian Fulton, Champian Fulton Trio, Charlie Lindner & The Pickle Mafia, Chris Botti, Cinnamon Jones, Con Brio, Connie Han, Connie Han Trio, Cy Smith, Danielle Ponder, Davina & The Vagabonds, Dan Wilson, Dayna Kurtz, Devon Allman Project with Special Guests Allman Family Reunion, Dmitry Baevsky Quartet, Drum Battle!! Kenny Washington vs. Joe Farnsworth, Dwayne Dopsie & Zydeco Hellraisers, Emmaline, Eastman School of Music / Eastman Community Music School Group, Eastman School of Music-Rochester International Jazz Festival Jazz Scholarships Performance, G Love & Special Sauce, Gary Versace Trio, Gate Swingers Big Band, Giveton Gelin, Grace Serene & The Superclean, Greece Jazz Band, Grupo Ife, Hans Bilger Group, Harold Danko, Helen Sung, Helen Sung Trio, Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra, Hot Club of Cowtown, Huntertones, Immanuel Wilkins, Itamar Borochov Quartet, Jamie Baum Quintet, Jeremy Beck & The Heavy Duty Horns, Jeremy Pelt Quintet, Jesse Stone, Jimmie Highsmith Jr., Jochen Ruckert Quartet, Joe Locke Group, John Bailey Sextet, Jon Ballantyne, Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet, Jonathan, Scales Fourchestra, Joonas Haavistio Trio, Judah Sealy Band, Kaisa’s Machine, Kenny Werner Trio, Kind Folk, Kurt Elling “Super Blue” W/ Charlie Hunter, Laura Anglade Quintet, Lew Tabackin Trio, Lioness, Majestics, Martin Taylor, Matt Savage Trio, McDonald Labarbera Quintet, Melody Masters Big Band, Michael Weiss, Michael Weiss Trio, Mike Cottone & Friends, Mike Ledonne Trio, Moho Collective, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Music Educators Big Band, Nabate Isles, New Power Generation, Nikki Hill, NYC Chillharmonic, Parker Trio, Paul Beaubrun, Penfield Big Band, Peter Bernstein, Prime Time Brass, Ranky Tanky, Ravi Coltrane Freedom Trio, Red Hot & Blue, Reverend Paytons’s Damn Dig Band, Richie & Rosie, RIJF All Stars, Rina, Robin Mckelle, Robin Thicke, Rochester Metro Jazz Orchestra, Ryan Johnson & The Coexistence, Samantha Fish, Samara Joy, Sammy Miller & The Congregation, Sarah Mckenzie, Scott Mulvahill Trio, Shayna Steele, Sheila E., Sonidos Unidos, Soul Stew, Spyro Gyra, Stephane Wrembel, Sunna Gunnlaugs, Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio, Syndicate Jazz Band, Tessa Souter, The Aquaducks, The Able Bodies, The Bacon Brothers, The Cookers, The Dip, The RT’s, Tiberi & Garzone Quartet, Tivon Pennicott Quartet, Tommy Emmanuel, Tommy Smith, Tuck & Patti, Tuomo & Markus, Under The Surface, Vanessa Collier, Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Wayne Escoffrey Quartet, Wynonna Judd.

2022 will mark the festival’s 19th edition. In 2019, when the festival last took place, more than 200,000 fans turned out for live music over the course of 11 days.