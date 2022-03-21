The 10th Annual She Rocks Awards Celebrates Outstanding Women in the Music Industry

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The tenth annual She Rocks Awards will take place Thursday, June 2, at a new location – The Ranch in Anaheim, paying tribute to women from all corners of the music and audio industries. The event is set to be a hybrid of in-person and virtual components, adjusting to the current times and worldwide fanbase created during 2021’s all-virtual event, and will be streamed live.

The landmark 10th Anniversary event is set to be co-hosted by former She Rocks Awards honoree Lzzy Hale, world-renowned frontwoman of the GRAMMY-winning rock band Halestorm and host of the AXS TV original series A Year In Music, joining fellow AXS host Katie Daryl, the acclaimed executive producer of highly-rated AXS Network and digital series The Top Ten Revealed and At Home and Social. Additionally, Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM’s Lyndsey Parker will be hosting the virtual red carpet.

The She Rocks Awards, in association with the Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), will feature an array of honorees that include Dionne Warwick, Carmen Vandenberg, and Yvette Young, among others yet to be announced.

This year’s opening performer will be Canada’s own Platinum Award-winning Singer/songwriter/guitarist, Tenille Arts, who was recently nominated for an ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year as well as a Juno Award for Country Album of the Year for her album, Girl to Girl.

She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore comments, “It’s been my pleasure to honor amazing women in music and audio for ten years! This year’s show will inspire and energize all, both in person and via our livestream. I’m thrilled to kick things off with our announcement of these iconic performers. They are true groundbreakers!”

The list of 2022 honorees is listed below, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

• Dionne Warwick – Six-time GRAMMY® and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, multi-platinum iconic singer, actress, television host, former UN Goodwill Ambassador and interior designer with her own WG Design Lab

• Carmen Vandenberg – lead guitarist and one half of the GRAMMY®-nominated rock duo, BONES UK, sponsored by Blackstar

• Yvette Young – guitarist and front-woman for the math rock band Covet, sponsored by Sweetwater