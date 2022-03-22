Comedian Amy Schumer Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning stand-up comedian Amy Schumer announced she will be returning to the road this summer for her first major North American run in more than four years.

Schumer’s Whore Tour kicks off on August 5th at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, with additional dates through the late summer and autumn before the tour wraps on November 20th at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego.

Planned performances include the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, on Sept. 8; Hard Rock Live Orlando on September 9th; and the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on September 16th.

In addition to her live performance schedule, Schumer has been hard at work in front of the camera and her new comedy series Life & Beth recently premiered on Hulu.

Additionally, Schumer is lined up to co-host the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on Sunday, March 27th live on ABC.

AMY SCHUMER: WHORE TOUR

Friday, August 5 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater

Saturday, August 6 | Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Saturday, August 13 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield

Sunday, August 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Thursday August 18 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur

Friday, August 19 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods

Thursday, August 25 | Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater

Friday, August 26 | Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium

Saturday, August 27 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Sunday, August 28 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 3 | Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent

Thursday, September 8 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Friday, September 9 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando

Saturday, September 10 | Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sunday, September 11 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Thursday, September 15 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, September 16| New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 24 | Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Wednesday, September 28 | Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Thursday, September 29 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre

Thursday, October 7 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 8 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center

Thursday, October 20 | New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater

Friday, October 21 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Saturday, October 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater

Sunday, October 23 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

Friday, October 28 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, October 29 | Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel

Thursday, November 10 | Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater

Friday, November 11 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

Saturday, November 12 | Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

Sunday, November 20 | San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay