Comedian Amy Schumer Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning stand-up comedian Amy Schumer announced she will be returning to the road this summer for her first major North American run in more than four years.
Schumer’s Whore Tour kicks off on August 5th at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, with additional dates through the late summer and autumn before the tour wraps on November 20th at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego.
Planned performances include the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, on Sept. 8; Hard Rock Live Orlando on September 9th; and the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on September 16th.
In addition to her live performance schedule, Schumer has been hard at work in front of the camera and her new comedy series Life & Beth recently premiered on Hulu.
Additionally, Schumer is lined up to co-host the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on Sunday, March 27th live on ABC.
AMY SCHUMER: WHORE TOUR
Friday, August 5 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater
Saturday, August 6 | Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Saturday, August 13 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield
Sunday, August 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre
Thursday August 18 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur
Friday, August 19 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods
Thursday, August 25 | Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater
Friday, August 26 | Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium
Saturday, August 27 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Sunday, August 28 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 3 | Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent
Thursday, September 8 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Friday, September 9 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando
Saturday, September 10 | Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sunday, September 11 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Thursday, September 15 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Friday, September 16| New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 24 | Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
Wednesday, September 28 | Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Thursday, September 29 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre
Thursday, October 7 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Saturday, October 8 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center
Thursday, October 20 | New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater
Friday, October 21 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Saturday, October 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater
Sunday, October 23 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie
Friday, October 28 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
Saturday, October 29 | Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel
Thursday, November 10 | Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater
Friday, November 11 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
Saturday, November 12 | Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre
Sunday, November 20 | San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay