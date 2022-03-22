Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day Announced As Headliners For Lollapalooza 2022

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Lollapalooza is set to return to Chicago this summer with a lineup that includes headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

With more than 170 bands, nine stages, and four full days of music, the multi-format Lollapalooza is scheduled to return to Grant Park in downtown Chicago from July 28-31.

Along with the headliners, the Lolla 2022 lineup also includes established artists such as Jane’s Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, and Rezz as well as rising stars like remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPantheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Pi’erre Bourne, Glaive, Maude Latour and many more.

Homegrown Chicago favorites will also be in full effect, including 100 gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes.

For 2022, Lolla organizers announced the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops, as well as the Bonus Tracks stage, a magical area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness, and inclusivity drive each day’s programming.

This year, Lollapalooza will hop on the NFT bandwagon and offer a variety of NFT options to fans. In addition to NFT’s that will be available for fans to purchase, festival organizers are partnering with NFT communities to create NFTs that include tangible benefits such as access to unique experiences during the festival.

NFT enthusiasts can follow the Official Lollapalooza Metaverse Twitter account, @LollaFrens, to join the community and stay up to date on all offerings.

Festival organizers are also continuing their commitment to the community and will support local arts education with the creation of the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2M donation to support arts education in Chicago Public Schools (CPS). The fund is backed by a $2.2M donation that will be distributed through local nonprofit, Ingenuity, and support arts education for mroe than 100,000 students over the next five years.