Concord Acquires Bill Carrier Sr.’s Stax Records Photos

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord, the current owner of the iconic Stax Records, announced the acquisition of the noted photographer Bill Carrier Sr.’s API photo collection from Memphis Stax Records.

The photos, many of which graced the front of some the label’s albums, featured artists such Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Sam & Dave, Rufus and Carla Thomas, William Bell, Booker T. & The M.G.’s, Eddie Floyd, The Bar-Kays, Johnnie Taylor, The Astors, The Mad Lads, Mable John, Judy Clay and more.

Carrier was first hired by Jim Stewart and Deanie Parker of Stax Records in 1962 to photograph the label’s artists as well as the historic Stax Records Studio and jam sessions with key artists.

The photos played a significant role in the label’s early promotional efforts.

“I am pleased that Bill Carrier Jr. has entrusted Concord with his father’s invaluable collection.” said Deanie Parker, Stax Records’ Director of Publicity and Artist Relations throughout most of its history and founding President and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation. “These photos portray the image of Stax at a pivotal moment in our history.”

“I am delighted that The Stax Collection has found a home with Concord. It was key for me to help provide the best archival value so that the world may continue to appreciate these artists who changed music history worldwide,” added Bill Carrier Jr.