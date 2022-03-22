   JOIN LOGIN

Vince Gill
Vince Gill Announces Summer Tour Plans

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music Vince Gill announced that he’s taking a break from touring with the eagles to resume touring as a solo artist this summer.

Gill announced the initial 18 dates of his summer tour with performances scheduled to start at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 7th and concludes at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on August 26.

Gill, who has been on the road with the Eagles since 2017, says he is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while,” Gill said.

Joining Gill on the tour will be singer Wendy Moten. Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years as well as scoring hits in her own rights, including “Come in Out of the Rain,” in 1994.

In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards).

The full list of announced Vince Gill shows

7/7         Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts          Greensboro, NC

7/8         Township Auditorium                                                 Columbia, SC


7/9         North Charleston Performing Arts Center                 N. Charleston, SC

7/10       Bell Auditorium                                                          Augusta, GA

7/14       Alabama Theater                                                       Birmingham, AL

7/15       Saenger Theater                                                       Mobile, AL

7/16       Montgomery Performing Arts Centre                        Montgomery, AL

7/17       Von Braun Center                                                     Huntsville, AL

7/20       Coronado Performing Arts Center                            Rockford, IL

7/21       Adler Theatre                                                            Davenport, IA

7/22       Des Moines Civic Center                                          Des Moines, IA


7/23       Holland Performing Arts Center                                Omaha, NE

7/28       Ovens Auditorium                                                     Charlotte, NC

8/12       Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre                 Oklahoma City, OK

8/13       Billy Bob’s Texas                                                       Ft. Worth, TX

8/14       Orpheum Theatre                                                      Memphis, TN

8/26       Dothan Civic Center                                                  Dothan, AL

8/28       Fox Theatre                                                               Atlanta, GA

