Vince Gill Announces Summer Tour Plans

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music Vince Gill announced that he’s taking a break from touring with the eagles to resume touring as a solo artist this summer.

Gill announced the initial 18 dates of his summer tour with performances scheduled to start at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 7th and concludes at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on August 26.

Gill, who has been on the road with the Eagles since 2017, says he is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while,” Gill said.

Joining Gill on the tour will be singer Wendy Moten. Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years as well as scoring hits in her own rights, including “Come in Out of the Rain,” in 1994.

In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards).

The full list of announced Vince Gill shows

7/7 Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC

7/8 Township Auditorium Columbia, SC

7/9 North Charleston Performing Arts Center N. Charleston, SC

7/10 Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA

7/14 Alabama Theater Birmingham, AL

7/15 Saenger Theater Mobile, AL

7/16 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL

7/17 Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL

7/20 Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL

7/21 Adler Theatre Davenport, IA

7/22 Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA

7/23 Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE

7/28 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

8/12 Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre Oklahoma City, OK

8/13 Billy Bob’s Texas Ft. Worth, TX

8/14 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

8/26 Dothan Civic Center Dothan, AL

8/28 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA