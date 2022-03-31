Ryan Dokke Named Vice President, Promotion and Marketing at Big Machine Label Group

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) has added Ryan Dokke as Vice President, Promotion and Marketing, effective immediately. Reporting to BMLG President/CEO Jimmy Harnen, Dokke will support the label’s roster, which includes Grammy-winning trio Lady A, singer/songwriter Brett Young, ACM award-winner Riley Green, and female vocalist Laci Kaye Booth.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of BMLG Records and advocate on behalf of this incredible artist roster. I am excited to work with this team of professionals and can’t thank Scott Borchetta and Jimmy Harnen enough for their belief that I am the right person for this role!”

Dokke most recently served as CEO of Dallas Davidson‘s Play It Again Music following prior stops at Curb Records and Sony Music Nashville (Arista Records). Dokke can be reached at ryan.dokke@bmlg.net.