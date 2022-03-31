Universal Music Publishing Strikes Alliance With Podcast Studio Audio Up

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has partnered with an audio content production studio, Audio Up.

The agreement will focus on signing songwriters to create unique music for Audio Up’s original podcast programs. UMPG signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with songwriter, producer, and Audio Up CEO “Jingle Jared” Gutstadt.

Audio Up builds what UMPG calls unique scripted podcast content featuring original music and A-list talent voicing the roles. The new relationship will see UMPG identify and potentially sign creators who it says “can both write songs for the podcasts, as well as excel in contemporary songwriting”.

Supported by distribution partners including SiriusXM and Audible, Audio Up says that it focuses on creating hit tracks, using the podcasting space as its launch pad.

Key podcast collaborators have included Machine Gun Kelly, T-Bone Burnett, Miranda Lambert, 24KGoldn, Dior, and many others.

Audio Up CEO Gutstadt, also known as Jingle Jared, is a musician, writer, inventor, and live events director. He is known for his patented technology (the “Jingle Player”). His podcast, Bear and a Banjo, was the first podcast to feature an original commercial soundtrack. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Universal Music Publishing on this first-of-its-kind endeavor,” said Gutstadt. “We see podcasting as a gateway to music discovery and hit songs of the future. Our unique blend of music-based content unlocks incredible stories and music by some of the top recording artists in the space.

Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer at UMPG, said: “UMPG is excited to be partnering with Jared and the Audio Up team, working together to discover and develop versatile songwriters who can create music both for these fan-favorite podcasts as well as contemporary hits.”