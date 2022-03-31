She & Him Featuring Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward Plot Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – She & Him with Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward have announced the Melt Away Tour: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. The 11-city tour takes place between June 13 and September 9, marking the first tour of non-Christmas songs in almost ten years.

The duo will perform their original material and songs written by Wilson. The tour kicks off June 13 at Denver’s Paramount Theatre and wraps up on September 9 at Virginia’s Wolf Trap Center.

Last year, She & Him covered the Beach Boys’ single “Darlin,” which they recorded during the pandemic and marked the first time the pair released a song since 2018. The song “Darlin” recently appeared on the Beach Boys’ compilation 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow in 2017.

In 2019 She & Him went on a Christmas tour, performing selections from their two collections of holiday music: 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas and 2016’s Christmas Party.

Deschanel, who starred in the hit show New Girl from 2011 until 2018, recently debuted as the co-host of the ABC TV show “The Celebrity Dating Game” with Michael Bolton.