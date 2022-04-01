5 Seconds of Summer Drop Second Single from Upcoming New Album

(CelebrityAccess) – 5 Seconds of Summer (5SoS) dropped their second single titled “Take My Hand” from their upcoming fifth studio album. The pop-punk band from Australia has new management (Benjamin Evans) and, in early March, dropped their first single, “Complete Mess,” the first since striking a recording partnership with BMG.

5SoS have hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three studio albums, missing out on getting there with their fourth, due to a shipping error. In the land down under, the band debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA chart with their first four full-length studio efforts, just the second Australian band to do so.

Stream “Take My Hand” below.