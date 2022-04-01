Capitol Records Launches New Dance Label – Lift Me Up Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Records UK, now part of EMI, has launched a dance imprint label, Lift Me Up Records, in partnership with Belfast A&R executive and DJ Connor Coates.

Coates hosts a popular dance radio show on Cool FM, as well as hosts a regular slot on BBC Radio 1. He will work closely with EMI co-president Jo Charrington, with the imprint focusing on crossover dance while being a home to established artists and producers on the rise.

Jo Charrington said: “We are delighted to welcome Connor and his label to Capitol UK. His track record for spotting amazing dance music and artists is unparalleled and we are excited to be able to bring Lift Me Up Records to life with him.”

Coates has plans to expand the new label with club nights, merchandise, and TBA special events.