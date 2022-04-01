   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Capitol Records Launches New Dance Label - Lift Me Up Records
Breaking News Business News Industry News International News Label News Public Relations

Capitol Records Launches New Dance Label – Lift Me Up Records

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
10 0

Capitol Records launches dance label Lift Me Up
Connor Coates (Photo: Media Release)

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Records UK, now part of EMI, has launched a dance imprint label, Lift Me Up Records, in partnership with Belfast A&R executive and DJ Connor Coates.

Coates hosts a popular dance radio show on Cool FM, as well as hosts a regular slot on BBC Radio 1. He will work closely with EMI co-president Jo Charrington, with the imprint focusing on crossover dance while being a home to established artists and producers on the rise.

Jo Charrington said: “We are delighted to welcome Connor and his label to Capitol UK. His track record for spotting amazing dance music and artists is unparalleled and we are excited to be able to bring Lift Me Up Records to life with him.”

Coates has plans to expand the new label with club nights, merchandise, and TBA special events.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post