Universal Music Publishing Group Promotes Dani Sawyerr to A&R Director
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
Dani Sawyerr (Photo: Media Release)

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group UK (UMPG) has promoted Dani Sawyerr to director of A&R, effective immediately. Based in London, Sawyerr will continue reporting to Mike McCormack, managing director of UMPG UK.

Sawyerr serves as publishing A&R for UMPG songwriters and artists including Holly Humberstone, S1mba, Shobeatz, and Noizu, as well as being A&R link to music publishing partners such as Tap. 

Mike McCormack said: “Dani deserves this promotion based on the success he’s had over the past few years. He’s always been a diligent and very selective A&R, only backing what he 100% believes in, and is a respected and well-liked member of the creative team.”

Dani Sawyerr said: “UMPG always puts songwriters first and continues to set the highest standards as a leader in the music industry. I am extremely excited for this next chapter.”

Sawyerr joined UMPG in January 2013 and previously served as A&R manager.

