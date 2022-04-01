CMT Storytellers, CMT Crossroads And Season Two of CMT’s Campfire Sessions Announced With Brooks & Dunn, Leann Rimes, Mickey Guyton and More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – CMT is reviving its CMT Storytellers franchise with a special “welcome back” episode headlined by the iconic country duo Brooks & Dunn. It has also commissioned a second season of the summertime fan-favorite series, CMT Campfire Sessions, kicking off with Little Big Town. A special CMT Crossroads has been announced with Leann Rimes, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, plus more.

CMT Storytellers showcase country superstars as they perform and share never-before-heard stories about how their hits came to be in front of an intimate audience. Legendary duo Brooks & Dunn will perform their hits, including “Neon Moon,” “Red Dirt Road,” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” while also giving a look inside of their songwriting process, life in the industry, and their career. Storytellers initially aired on VH1 from 1996-to 2015 and featured some of the biggest names in music, including Garth Brooks, The Chicks, Pearl Jam, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, and Taylor Swift, among others. The new episode will premiere on April 13th.

CMT Campfire Sessions brings together some of country music’s biggest names as they strip down their biggest hits, share new music, and swap stories fireside. The series debuted in July 2021 with appearances from Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Keb’ Mo,’ Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram & Jon Randall, and Trisha Yearwood. Season two will make its return on April 12th.

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends will feature a powerhouse lineup of Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce, and Mickey Guyton and will premiere Thursday, April 14th.

The all-female concert event celebrates Rimes’ 25th career anniversary. From her biggest hits to new songs, the 90-minute special brings the Grammy award-winning vocalist together with the next generation of female artists who her music has influenced.

A three-time CMT Music Awards nominee, Rimes took home her first trophy in 2008 for Collaborative Video of the Year with Bon Jovi. She also celebrated the world premiere of “Swingin’” and the performance of “Nothin’ Better To Do” at past CMT Music Awards. Rimes also teamed up with British soul singer Joss Stone for a special edition of CMT Crossroads.

CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town and CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn will premiere as part of the first-ever CMT Music Awards Week, featuring a week of original programming that kicks off with the 2022 CMT Music Awards. This year’s award show will be broadcast live from Nashville on April 11th on CBS and Paramount+.