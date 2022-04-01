Big Machine Label Group Sign British Band – The Struts

(CelebrityAccess) – British rockers The Struts have signed with Big Machine Label Group (BMLG). Singer Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies took their name from a rehearsal when Spiller innately strutted around the room as they performed in their earliest days, as reported by MusicRow.

They have opened for everyone from the Foo Fighters and The Rolling Stones to The Who, Guns N’ Roses, and Mötley Crüe.

BMLG Chairman & CEO Scott Borchetta shares, “I’ve always loved this band’s sound and swagger, and Luke is one of the best frontmen in rock…. they’ve always had the passion, put in the time and the long miles, and now it’s time to go next level. Welcome to the Machine.”

“Myself and the rest of The Struts are so happy and excited to announce we have become part of the Big Machine family! We are more inspired and focused than ever, and that mainly comes down to Scott and the rest of the team’s genuine love and excitement for what we do. Watch this space because it’s about to blow up,” shares Spiller.

The Struts recently released ten tracks, including collaborations with Robbie Williams, Tom Morello and more, on their new project Strange Days. The band will tour the U.S. this spring before heading to Europe for a summer festival circuit.