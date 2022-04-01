Messina Touring Group Promotes Rachel Powers to Vice President

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – An eight-year veteran of Messina Touring Group, Rachel Powers has been elevated to Vice President from Director of Marketing. Powers will take on added responsibility in her new role as she spearheads tour marketing and promotion for CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church and country superstar Blake Shelton.

“Rachel has been an incredible leader within our company and deserves this promotion,” notes CEO Louis Messina. “Her marketing expertise is key to the success of our tours, and she adds immense value to both the artists she works with and our internal team at MTG daily.”

She has been at the helm of tour marketing with Church’s The Gather Again Tour, which so far has reported over 547,000 in ticket sales, following his 2019 Double Down Tour that reported over 770,000 in ticket sales and set the attendance record at Nissan Stadium, where Church became the first artist in the venue’s history to headline a solo stadium show.

Powers has also led tour marketing at MTG for Shelton since his 2017 tour, including his latest Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour, which sold over 152,000 tickets across 14 sold-out markets.