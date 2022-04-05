Despite Low Ratings, The Grammys Delivery A Spotify Bump

(Hypebot) — UPDATED: The Grammys delivered a solid increase in plays on Spotify despite having just 8.93 million viewers, virtually the same as last year’s all-time low of 8.8 million.

The total includes those that watched over the air on CBS and the live-streamed the show on Paramount+ and other platforms.

Fans and critics are calling this year’s Grammys the best in a decade and despite the TV stats most performers did get a big bump on Spotify.

Show opener Silk Sonic, which saw a 180% increase in global streams on Spotify in the hour following the broadcast. The duo went on to win Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Leave the Door Open” which saw an almost 100% increase in global streams.

Jon Batiste saw the biggest bump with his song “Freedom” from WE ARE, which won Album of the Year and saw an impressive 2,900% increase in global streams. He also got a sales bounce with his album is #1 and his single at #2 on iTunes.

Chris Stapleton‘s performance of “Cold” from Starting Over, which won Best Country Song and Best Country album, respectively, and saw a 350% increase in global streams.

Nas delivered a medley of career-spanning classics including “One Mic” which saw an almost 120% increase in global streams,

Brandi Carlile performed her hit “Right On Time” and saw a 600% increase in global streams.