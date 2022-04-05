Harry Styles Breaks US Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Song in a Single Day

(CelebrityAccess) – Harry Styles, with the release of his latest single, “As It Was,” now holds the record for the most-streamed song in a single day in the United States. Additionally, “As It Was” is now the most-streamed song on Spotify globally, for a single day, in 2022.

The single is the first release from Styles’ upcoming album, Harry’s House, which is scheduled to be released on May 20th. The single received 8.3 million streams the first day it hit the streaming service, breaking the record previously held by Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit, “drivers license.” Complex reports Styles broke the 2022 single-day record previously held by Anitta‘s “Envolver,” which hit 8.6 million streams in March 2022.