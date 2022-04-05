Model and Punk Singer Pamela Rooke, Known as Jordan Dies at 66

SEAFORD (CelebrityAccess) – Punk icon and model Jordan, born Pamela Rooke, has died at the age of 66, confirmed by her family.

In a statement released to numerous media outlets, her family said Rooke “died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her hometown of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9 pm” on Monday (April 3). “Jordan was a blessed rare individual indeed. She did not want any speculation regarding her passing and wished for the world to know that after a short period of illness, she succumbed to a relatively rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).”

Rooke was a model who worked with Vivienne Westwood and helped create the punk look across the UK scene alongside Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten. Working at Westwood’s boutique “Sex” in her late teens, she was known for her daring fashion sense and often included slashed fabric, partial nudity, and the use of vinyl, leather, and rubber. “People were scared of me, and the funny thing is, I was actually quite shy,” she said of her daring wardrobe to The Guardian. The Sex Pistols were regulars at the shop, and bassist Glen Matlock worked there on the weekends.

Rooke became a staple at Sex Pistols gigs, often getting onstage and singing along. Later, she managed Adam and the Ants, occasionally performing with them. She also managed Wide Boy Awake, featuring guitarist Kevin Mooney, whom she eventually married and then divorced.

Rooke will be portrayed by Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams in the upcoming Sex Pistols biopic, airing in May. She recently shared how she advised Williams on her performance, as reported by The Guardian, saying, “You’re in a position of playing a role that is very strong, a strong woman, and a woman set apart, really. I decided that I wanted to be me, like a walking work of art, if you like, and I was totally and utterly unshakeable. So, she had to bring that to the role.”

Eventually, Rooke left the industry, becoming a veterinary nurse and cat breeder. Once news of her passing spread, numerous people have shared tributes across social media. You can see some of those below.

