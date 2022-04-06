Jan Voss Named Managing Director At Eventim Brand Connect

MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and events company CTS Eventim announced the expansion of their branding and sponsorship division, Eventim Brand Connect with the addition of Jan Voss as managing director.

Voss will begin his new gig at Eventim on May 1st and will report to the managing director of Eventim Live, Dr. Frithjof Pils, who also formerly served as managing director of EVENTIM Brand Connect.

“Jan Voss brings the ideal mix of industry expertise and broad experience in the area of brand partnerships. We are looking forward to embarking upon a massive expansion of EVENTIM Brand Connect with him on board as managing director,” said Dr. Frithjof Pils.

“Live entertainment offers brands one of the most powerfully emotive ways to interact with people. There are numerous new opportunities here for brands, particularly as the live events sector starts to open up again. Taking EVENTIM Brand Connect forward in such an exciting environment with the power of Europe’s biggest live entertainment platforms and an excellent team will be a fantastic challenge,” added Jan Voss.

Voss joins Eventim Brand Connect from UMG Germany where he oversaw the company’s partnerships and licensing operation as VP of UMG for Brands. He also served in other leadership roles at the UMG division, including Director of Marketing and Head of New Business.

While at UMG, Voss played an outsized role in securing product endorsement business and digital media marketing, and for taking UMG for Brands into new areas of business, including the food sector, the company said.