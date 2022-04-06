Duc Nguyen Named VP Of Global Content & Programming At ASM Global

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Venue and facilities management company ASM Global continued the expansion of their content division with the hire of Duc Nguyen as vice president, global content programming.

In his new role, Nguyen will join the ASM Global team bringing entertainment to its portfolio of arenas, stadiums, and theaters, reporting to John Boyle, ASM Global’s chief content officer.

For his gig with ASM Global, Nguyen will be based in Las Vegas.

“I am very excited to join the content team at ASM Global,” Nguyen said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the world’s most iconic venues and be part of a dynamic operation that encompasses so many different live entertainment experiences.”

“Duc is the consummate pro who knows every detail of the promotion business inside and out,” Boyle said. “He has an absolute passion for putting on shows and is a fantastic addition to our expanding team.”

Before joining the ASM Global team, Nguyen served as vice president of bookings at the new Allegiant Stadium, which opened as the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He also previously did a stint as a talent buyer at Live Nation where he focused on booking shows in venues throughout Pennsylvania and Atlantic City.