Marc Geiger & John Fogelman’s SaveLive Reveals Its First Round Of Indie Venue And Promoter Partners

(CelebrityAccess) — SaveLive, the live events service company launched by Marc Geiger and John Fogelman in 2020, announced the first round of its partner independent venues, and concert promoters.

The company bills itself as a scalable platform to deliver a range of services, from booking and marketing to ticket strategy, VIP services, technology and investment to their partners.

The list of partners announced in the first round include:

The Alibi (Palm Springs CA)

The Golden State Theater (Monterey CA)

Hammerjacks (Baltimore MD)

The Marquis (formerly Harry O’s and Park City Live – Park City UT)

The Criterion Ballroom (Oklahoma City OK)

Tower Theatre (Oklahoma City OK)

Beer City Music Hall (Oklahoma City OK)

Ponyboy (Oklahoma City OK)

Tech Port Arena (San Antonio TX)

Tobin Center (San Antonio TX)

Elektricity (Pontiac MI)

Deuterman Productions (Various FL)

Patchwork Presents (National)

“When John and I started this mission in late 2020, the live business was feeling pretty hopeless as the pandemic was hitting the sector head on. All I did during this time was listen to music and obsess on ideas on how to help the independent live industry. It was clear streaming services plus the pandemic changed the concert industry for good and web 3.0 is going to change it even more. All of this created a huge punch list of possibilities and to-do’s. We used that downtime to raise capital of like-minded and long-term investors, build a music focused team of professionals, and ultimately build out version 1.0 of our partner network. 18 months later, the live business is rushing back to record levels…and it’s time to launch,” Marc Geiger said.

“When I was 14, I started working for my uncle Lou in one of his record stores, and by the time I was 23, he invited Shamrock Capital in as his partner. I loved those days, and it was poetic for me to call on Shamrock when Marc and I were looking for a strategic financial partner. We are working to build and assist our network of independent venue partners and they are enabling us to fulfill that mission,” added John Fogelman.

Additionally, SaveLive announced it has completed its first round of financing, raising $135 million dollars which it said it plans to reinvest into the indie live music business.

SaveLive has also officially launched its website, SaveLive.com, which includes further information and a list of venue partners and investors, as well as the company’s team members.

“As Ineffable Music continues to focus on bringing top notch national acts to secondary and tertiary markets, getting involved with Marc (Geiger), John (Fogelman), and SaveLive to re-launch the Golden State Theatre in Monterey, CA was a no brainer,” said Ineffable Music president and Golden State Theatre owner, Thomas Cussins. “At Ineffable, we open new outlets for touring acts, creating a more vibrant live music scene–both for the artists and for the fans who deserve to have great music in their backyard. Having SaveLive in our corner gives us even more confidence to keep growing our business.”