Live Nation To Bring Concerts To The Meadowlands American Dream

(CelebrityAccess) — The operators of American Dream, the East Rutherford megamall and entertainment complex, have signed a multi-year deal with Live Nation that will see the promoter-giant book exclusive live concerts and live events for the space.

Live Nation plans to bring a series of concerts to the main stage of American Dream, as well as fan-to-artist activations, pop-up shops, launch parties for new music releases and upcoming tours, and more.

The first acts to perform at American Dream as part of the deal include Ludacris on May 7th, followed by rapper J.I. on June 17; DJs/producers Two Friends on June 18; rapper Lil Tjay on July 22; rapper Shek Wes on August 13; and Japanese rock band Band-Maid on October 30.

Additional artists will be announced for the concert series in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Live Nation has been recruited to create additional content for nearby MetLife Stadium, including live performances and fan engagement activities.

Located adjacent to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American dreams bills itself as the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere. The facility includes retail space as well as the award-winning DreamWorks Water Park, Big SNOW, North America’s only indoor ski slope, The Rink, an NHL-regulation ice rink, and more.