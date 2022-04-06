Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd To Replace Kanye At Coachella

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, Coachella organizers announced that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have joined the lineup as Sunday headliners on April 17 and 24.

It is unclear of the collaboration between the Canadian recording artist and the Swedish EDM production trio will come together but Swedish House Mafia has collaborated with the Weeknd on several tracks in the recent past, including tracks off his latest album such as “Moth to a Flame” and a remix of “Sacrifice.”

The two artists are replacing rapper Kanye “Ye” West who dropped out of the festival’s lineup on Monday, leaving a hole in the festival’s Sunday night schedule.

Other headliners for Coachella this year include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and the lineup also features

Lil Baby, Daniel Caeser, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Giveon, Louis the Child, Baby Keem, Flume, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Joji, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Anitta, Jamie xx, and Run the Jewels, among others.

Coachella takes place across two weekends and this year, kicks off on April 15th and April 22nd.