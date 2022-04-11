Brooklyn Made To Open Two New Live Performance Spaces In Bushwick

NEW YORK CITY (Celebrityaccess) — Independent live events company Brookyln Made announced plans to expand in 2023 and 2024 with the addition of two new properties in Brookyln that will serve as the home to a complex of new music venues.

The two plots of land, located across the street from Brookyln Made’s current flagship music venue at 427 Troutman Street and 444 Jefferson Street in Bushwick, will be incorporated into what Brooklyn Made sees as a “sprawling music complex in the heart of Brooklyn where artists of all sizes can play.”

Like Brooklyn Made, the two new venues will be purpose designed and built from the ground up with modern production, including lighting design by Jeremy Roth and sound by D&B Audiotechnik.

Covering more than 22,000 square feet, the two live performance spaces will also incorporate a range of amenities, both for guests and visiting artists and will be built in partnership with the Brooklyn design & build firm LSC, the Production & Installation teams at Technical Arts Group (TAG), and City Production Services.

Both of the new performance spaces will be connected by a newly-built bar and lounge that can host special events and form a large, 4,000-capacity space.

“These new acquisitions will enable Brooklyn Made Presents to compete in the NYC market at any level, and provide an ongoing home for bands at any stage in their career in our unique, elite, and uncompromised venues,” said Brooklyn Made President and CEO Anthony Makes.