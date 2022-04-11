Olivia Rodrigo Wins Songwriter Of The Year At The 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced the winners of the 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards with “Drivers License” hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo named as ASCAP Pop Music Awards Songwriter of the Year.

“Levitating” the Dua Lipa hit penned by Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, DaBaby, Stephen “Koz” Kozmeniuk and Dua Lipa and published by Baby Jesus Publishing, was named as the ASCAP Pop Music Awards Song of the Year.

Sony Music Publishing took top honors as the ASCAP Pop Music Awards Publisher of the Year on the strength of releases such as “Arcade,” “Back in Blood,” “Beers and Sunshine,” “drivers license,” “Kiss Me More,” “Peaches,” and “RAPSTAR” during 2021.

As part of the awards, ASCAP Experiences will host a special ASCAP Pop Music Awards session on Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 13th. During the session, songwriters Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks will discuss their ASCAP award-winning songs “34+35,” “positions” and “pov” (all performed by Ariana Grande) and “Holy” (performed by Justin Bieber), moderated by Republic Records Co-President Wendy Goldstein.

In addition to exclusive ASCAP Experience conversations and acceptance speeches, ASCAP Pop Music Awards will feature winners sharing stories of their breakthrough moments, the creation and production of their music and advice for up-and-coming creators.

Starting at 10AM ET/ 7AM PT on April 11 through April 14, friends, fans can tune in via @ASCAP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.

The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: www.ascap.com/popawards22