Warner Music India and Jjust Music Announce Platform and Partnership for Indian Artists

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Indian and Jjust Music have announced a partnership that will see them help the next generation of Indian artists. Their first collaborative release will be an English-speaking pop song from Tiger Shroff (actor, martial artist, dancer), known for his roles in popular Hindi-released films.

The deal marks Warner Music India’s first step into Bollywood, while Jjust Music’s artists will benefit from Warner Music’s worldwide network. Jjust Music was launched in 2019 by actor, film producer, and entrepreneur Jackky Bhangnani. The creative vision of Jjust Music was to approach the music business, producing both Bollywood songs and non-film tracks across a wide range of genres.

Bhagnani says: “Jjust Music emerged from an ambition to create pathbreaking music and provide independent Indian artists with a platform while supporting them with our experience, expertise, and resources. Giving Indian music and artists the same exposure, support, and opportunities as international music, this collaboration will only boost the confidence of our artists and enhance the quality of their music.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC, shares: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Jackky and Jjust Music. This collaboration will help us add value to our artists’ careers by offering support in a huge range of areas from live shows to brand partnerships. We’re eager to get into the Bollywood scene, but just as motivated to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-film music.”