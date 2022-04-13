CD Baby Brings Their DIY Musicians Conference Back For 2022

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music distributor CD Baby announced the return of its annual DIY Musician Conference as an in-person event to Austin in 2022.

Set for August 26-28, the conference will take place at the Hilton Austin in Texas with keynotes, workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities for artists and their industry reps.

Hands-on sessions announced for 2022 will include everything from livestream strategies, connecting to fans on social platforms, launching a release, marketing music, and more.

Along with the return of the in-person event for 2022, CD Baby will also provide a virtual experience for the conference as well

“One of our goals is for musicians to walk away with plans of action and the fire to get it done,” explains Kevin Breuner, CD Baby’s SVP of Artist Engagement and Education.

“We challenged ourselves here to find the right people to connect with the diverse array of attendees,” Breuner added.

Details regarding the programming for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks but past conference keynotes and speakers have included Questlove, DMC (Run DMC), Mary Gauthier, Jack Conte (Patreon), Alejandro Escovedo, Bob Boilen (NPR), and music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas.