Report: DaBaby Involved At Shooting At North Carolina Residence

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
TROUTMAN, N.C. (CelebrityAccess) — “Rockstar” rapper DaBaby has reportedly been involved in the shooting of an alleged intruder at a residence in North Carolina.

Police in Troutman, North Carolina reported investigating a shooting at a home in Troutman, North Carolina where they found a subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The subject was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

While the Troutman P.D. did not identify any individuals involved in the shooting, TMZ reported that DaBaby was present but it is unclear as to his level of involvement.

Troutman town manager Ron Wyatt told TMZ that the home where the shooting occurred is a private enclosed property with security guards. Wyatt told TMZ that DaBaby is a frequent visitor to the compound which is listed as owned by one of the rapper’s relatives.

According to TMZ, no arrests were made at the scene and evidence will be turned over to prosecutors.

