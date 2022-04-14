Dvora Englefield Named Head Of Music Strategy at WME

(CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, WME announced the hire of veteran music executive Dvora Englefield, who joins the agency as a partner and Head of Music Artist Strategy.

In the newly created role, Englefield will seek to develop and implement new business opportunities, partnerships, and services for WME’s music division and its client roster.

Before joining WME, Englefield most recently served as the head of the music division and a partner at the public relations firm, The Lede Company.

She’s also done stints at 42West, where she led the company’s music department and at the once influential and now defunct BWR Public Relations.

“The leadership at Lede has always been second to none since day one,” said Englefield. “I’m so very proud of what we have built together both in our life-long friendships and in business as an all-female led company and am forever grateful especially to have been on this ride with Amanda, Meredith, Sarah, Christine and Haeran. I will miss my Lede family but am thrilled that with my new chapter we will all still get to collaborate.”

“It brings us great joy to see our dear friend and long-time colleague take her career in an exciting new direction,” said Lede co-CEO’s Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan, Sarah Rothman and Christine Su. “Dvora is a very strategic and talented executive and we are excited to continue to collaborate with her in her new role.”