The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Blondie Guitarist And Songwriter Chris Stein

Chris Stein is the co-founder and guitarist and songwriter for the band Blondie. Chris talks about growing up in Brooklyn, school, trips to San Francisco, Andy Warhol and drugs, as well as Blondie’s career. Listen to an intellectual tell the story of the New York scene.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/chris-stein-95575679/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/chris-stein-95575679/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6uFfPvPRmVTlejVFRkK4vU?si=5_pOShSrS8CZdC4uWsCYjw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/14157059-34dc-4de3-a6ac-d5c5028f1f78/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-chris-stein

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/chris-stein-202365793