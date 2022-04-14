   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Blondie Guitarist And Songwriter Chris Stein

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz
Chris Stein is the co-founder and guitarist and songwriter for the band Blondie. Chris talks about growing up in Brooklyn, school, trips to San Francisco, Andy Warhol and drugs, as well as Blondie’s career. Listen to an intellectual tell the story of the New York scene.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/chris-stein-95575679/

